Over AED 2M in cash, thousands of devices left in Dubai taxis returned in 2025

More than AED 2 million in cash and thousands of electronic devices left in Dubai taxis were returned to their owners in 2025, the Roads and Transport Authority reported.

The RTA said its Lost and Found team handled 104,162 reports of lost property last year, recovering items that included smartphones, laptops, tablets, passports, jewelry and other personal belongings forgotten during taxi trips across the emirate.

Cash accounted for the highest-value recoveries, with returns estimated at over AED 2 million. Electronic devices made up the largest number of items recovered, at about 35,000, while around 3,000 passports and official documents were also returned.

In many cases, owners were contacted within two hours, the authority said.

Meera Al Shaikh, director of customer happiness at the RTA, said the process relies on coordination between the call center, taxi companies and drivers, supported by smart technology that allows trips and drivers to be verified efficiently.

Lost items were reported through several channels. The RTA call center accounted for 56% of reports, followed by the virtual chat service at 30.8% and smart applications at 10.8%. The call center provides services in multiple languages, including Arabic, English, Hindi and Filipino.

The RTA said the use of digital reporting channels increased in 2025, helping speed up response times and improve follow-up. Taxi drivers also played an important role by promptly turning in lost belongings, with several recognized for their honesty.

The authority said the Lost and Found service aims to ensure that lost items are returned quickly and securely, helping strengthen public confidence in Dubai’s transport system.

