Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Malacañang says it respects constitutional process amid Marcos impeachment complaint

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin33 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: Presidential Communications Office/FB

Malacañang on Monday said it would respect the impeachment complaint filed against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and expressed confidence that Congress would handle the matter with integrity.

“The Palace recognizes that the filing of complaints is part of the democratic process provided for under our Constitution. We respect this process and trust that Congress, as a co-equal branch of government, will discharge its duties with honesty, integrity, and fidelity to the rule of law,” the statement read.

It added that the President fully upholds the Constitution and remains confident in the strength of the country’s democratic institutions. While the complaint undergoes the proper congressional procedures, Marcos will continue to govern, the Palace said, ensuring that public services remain uninterrupted and that government operations stay focused on improving the lives of Filipinos.

“Our institutions are strong, our processes are clear, and the administration remains committed to stability, accountability, and the betterment of every Filipino,” the statement concluded.

The statement came after lawyer Andre R. de Jesus filed the first impeachment complaint against Marcos in the House of Representatives. The filing, endorsed by Deputy Minority Leader and Pusong Pinoy Party-list Rep. Jernie Jett Nisay, cited alleged graft and corruption, culpable violation of the Constitution, and betrayal of public trust.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin33 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos

First impeachment case against Marcos filed in House

1 hour ago
584873695 1143446054622525 1691289431630953653 n

House urges swift passage of bill easing PhilHealth payments for OFWs

9 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 14

FDA receives 18 reports of health concerns linked to recalled infant formula

10 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 13

Former DPWH chief Manuel Bonoan returns to PH, BI confirms

10 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button