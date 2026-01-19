Malacañang says it respects constitutional process amid Marcos impeachment complaint

Malacañang on Monday said it would respect the impeachment complaint filed against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and expressed confidence that Congress would handle the matter with integrity.

“The Palace recognizes that the filing of complaints is part of the democratic process provided for under our Constitution. We respect this process and trust that Congress, as a co-equal branch of government, will discharge its duties with honesty, integrity, and fidelity to the rule of law,” the statement read.

It added that the President fully upholds the Constitution and remains confident in the strength of the country’s democratic institutions. While the complaint undergoes the proper congressional procedures, Marcos will continue to govern, the Palace said, ensuring that public services remain uninterrupted and that government operations stay focused on improving the lives of Filipinos.

“Our institutions are strong, our processes are clear, and the administration remains committed to stability, accountability, and the betterment of every Filipino,” the statement concluded.

The statement came after lawyer Andre R. de Jesus filed the first impeachment complaint against Marcos in the House of Representatives. The filing, endorsed by Deputy Minority Leader and Pusong Pinoy Party-list Rep. Jernie Jett Nisay, cited alleged graft and corruption, culpable violation of the Constitution, and betrayal of public trust.