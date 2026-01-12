Latest NewsNewsPH News

Philippines named among Michelin Guide’s most exciting foodie destinations for 2026

Leana Bernardo

The Philippines has been named one of the “most exciting foodie destinations” for 2026 by the Michelin Guide, joining 15 other countries on the prestigious list.

The guide said 2026 is an ideal time to explore the country’s food scene, noting that “Filipino food claims its global moment in Manila and Cebu.”

Michelin also highlighted the growing number of young Filipino chefs with “independent styles” who are redefining local cuisine by blending traditional flavors with international techniques.

Among the Filipino dishes recommended by the guide are sisig, sinigang, inasal, and adobo, which it said showcase a balance of sweet, salty, and acidic flavors through the use of regional fruits, spices, and cooking methods such as marinating and grilling.

“Our Inspectors also noted that there’s an abundance of fresh produce year-round, thanks to the great weather, which is the real cornerstone of Filipino cuisine,” the Michelin Guide said.

Aside from the Philippines, other destinations in Asia that made the list include Cappadocia in Türkiye and Jiangsu Province in China.

The Michelin Guide officially entered the Philippine market in October 2025 and later unveiled its inaugural set of local recommendations.

For its first-ever 2026 list, the guide recognized a total of 108 establishments in the country: 74 Michelin Selected restaurants, 25 Bib Gourmand awardees, eight with One Michelin Star, and one with Two Michelin Stars.

