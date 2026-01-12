Latest NewsNews

Marcos heads to UAE to seal trade, defense deals, join global sustainability talks

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has departed for a working visit to the United Arab Emirates to finalize two major agreements aimed at boosting economic ties and defense cooperation, while also participating in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The visit comes upon the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and will see the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and a Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation.

Marcos said the agreements reflect the deepening partnership between the two nations, noting that CEPA will become the Philippines’ first free trade agreement with a Middle Eastern country—opening wider market access across the Gulf region. The defense MOU, meanwhile, is expected to enhance collaboration in advanced defense technologies.

The President highlighted the importance of the UAE to the Philippines, citing the nearly 900,000 Filipinos living and working there. He added that stronger bilateral cooperation would benefit both overseas Filipinos and those back home.

Marcos will also join fellow world leaders at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, where discussions will focus on global challenges involving energy, water, food security, finance, and the environment. He said the Philippines is eager to contribute to—and learn from—collective efforts toward a more sustainable future.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos PCO

Marcos ready to face possible ‘DDS-backed’ impeachment bid — Palace

28 seconds ago
20241126ABZ81 9821 2048x1365 1

Marcos visit to UAE signals deepening PH-UAE ties, Ambassador Ver says

5 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 34 1

Marcos: Impeachment vs VP Duterte up to congress, won’t be blocked

6 mins ago
614867614 1196568139299515 8095818372941466947 n

OWWA gets bigger 2026 budget to expand aid, repatriation for OFWs

11 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button