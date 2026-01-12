Marcos heads to UAE to seal trade, defense deals, join global sustainability talks

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has departed for a working visit to the United Arab Emirates to finalize two major agreements aimed at boosting economic ties and defense cooperation, while also participating in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The visit comes upon the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and will see the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and a Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation.

Marcos said the agreements reflect the deepening partnership between the two nations, noting that CEPA will become the Philippines’ first free trade agreement with a Middle Eastern country—opening wider market access across the Gulf region. The defense MOU, meanwhile, is expected to enhance collaboration in advanced defense technologies.

The President highlighted the importance of the UAE to the Philippines, citing the nearly 900,000 Filipinos living and working there. He added that stronger bilateral cooperation would benefit both overseas Filipinos and those back home.

Marcos will also join fellow world leaders at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, where discussions will focus on global challenges involving energy, water, food security, finance, and the environment. He said the Philippines is eager to contribute to—and learn from—collective efforts toward a more sustainable future.