Will Ashley now in Dubai for free MMFF concert for Filipinos in the Middle East

Will Ashley is now in Dubai as he, along with fellow young stars Dustin Yu and Bianca De Vera, prepares to perform in a free concert for the Filipino community in the Middle East this month.

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced that the special concert, featuring cast members from its 2025 film lineup, will take place on January 10, bringing MMFF stars closer to overseas Filipino fans.

Ashley, Yu, and De Vera—who headline the MMFF entry Love You So Bad—will be joined by Unmarry cast members Donna Cariaga, Eugene Domingo, and Nico Antonio, as well as ImPerfect stars Joey Marquez and Sylvia Sanchez.

Adding to the excitement, the event will also feature performances by acclaimed Filipino artists Sofronio Vasquez, John Arcilla, Morissette, and Bamboo.

The concert is part of MMFF’s outreach to overseas Filipinos, offering free entertainment, nostalgia, and a chance to connect with beloved stars from the festival’s latest films.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

