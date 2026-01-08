Here are the government services available at the OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Abu Dhabi

Filipinos in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region can access a wide range of Philippine government services as the OFW Serbisyo Caravan returns to the emirate on Jan. 13, 2026.

The one-day caravan will be held at the InterContinental Hotel Abu Dhabi from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., bringing together multiple Philippine government agencies to deliver on-site services. This marks the second time the OFW Serbisyo Caravan will be conducted in Abu Dhabi.

Participating agencies and services include:

Office of the President – Consultations for relatives in the Philippines seeking medical assistance

Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi – Civil registration, notarial services, passport services, and overseas voter registration

Migrant Workers Office (MWO) – On-site employment contract verification

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) – E-card release, membership renewal, and welfare and program inquiries

Social Security System (SSS) – Annual confirmation of pensioners (ACOP), member data updates, web services, and benefits inquiries

Pag-IBIG Fund – Membership verification, MP2 enrollment, loan inquiries, and record updates

PhilHealth – Membership registration, claims assistance, and health insurance inquiries

Land Transportation Office (LTO) – Driver’s license renewal and updates, including change of address and marital status

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) – Community consultations for Filipinos

Attendees are advised to bring complete and correct documents to ensure faster processing.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi also announced that its main office will be closed on Jan. 13 as all consular services will instead be available at the caravan venue.

A separate OFW Serbisyo Caravan is scheduled in Dubai from Jan. 10 to 11, ahead of the Abu Dhabi leg.