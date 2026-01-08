Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Emirati teen becomes youngest, first Arab to summit Antarctica’s highest peak

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin41 seconds ago

An 18-year-old Emirati mountaineer has reached the highest point in Antarctica, marking a historic achievement for the UAE and the Arab world during an expedition completed earlier this week.

Fatima Abdulrahman Al Awadhi summited Mount Vinson, Antarctica’s tallest mountain at 4,892 meters, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, becoming the youngest person and the first Arab to reach the peak.

The climb was carried out in extreme conditions, with temperatures dropping below minus 40 degrees Celsius and strong winds, requiring weeks of endurance, self-reliance and physical preparation in a continent that has no permanent residents and limited access.

Al Awadhi said Mount Vinson presented far greater challenges compared to her previous climbs, noting that the isolation and extreme cold tested her mental strength and resilience.

She dedicated the achievement to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, citing their continued support for youth and women.

“Raising the UAE flag with pride on the world’s highest peaks represents 54 years of a nation built on opportunity and inspiration,” she said through WAM. “It is a country I am deeply grateful to have grown up in, and I hope to give back. Without the continuous support the UAE offers its youth, this journey would have been far more difficult.”

The ascent forms part of her pursuit of the Explorer’s Grand Slam, a global challenge that includes climbing the Seven Summits—the highest mountains on each continent—and reaching both the North and South Poles, building on her earlier achievement of summiting Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak, on July 6, 2025, when she became the youngest Emirati to do so.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin41 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 72

Trump orders U.S. exit from 66 global and affiliated organizations

15 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 22T122010.301

Dutch court voids marriage after AI-written vows fail legal test

36 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 71

John Manalo calls out lack of originality, vision in Philippine tourism

50 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 70

Bretman Rock recalls “disappointing” encounter with Vanessa Hudgens

1 hour ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button