New PH consul general in Dubai eyes faster services, stronger community engagement

The newly appointed Philippine Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates said he will prioritize improving the efficiency of consular services, strengthening engagement with the Filipino community, and advancing Philippine economic interests during his tenure.

Consul General Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III, who officially assumed his post in November, met members of the Filipino community press corps in Dubai on Jan. 5, outlining his key priorities and vision for the consulate, together with PTIC Dubai Trade Commissioner Vichael Roaring and MWO-Dubai Labor Attache Atty. John Rio Bautista.

Enciso said enhancing the delivery of consular services remains a top concern, particularly by reducing wait times and making transactions more convenient for Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

He added that the consulate is exploring the possible introduction of an integrated mailing or courier service for released documents, including systems that would notify recipients via text message once their documents are ready or en route.

The initiative, he said, is still under study and would require coordination with Manila to ensure consistency with nationwide policies. He emphasized that any digital or process upgrades must be implemented system-wide, even if Dubai serves as a pilot site, and cautioned that mailing sensitive documents like passports would still involve certain risks.

“The consular services are already there. What we want is to make the experience more pleasant,” Enciso said, explaining that improvements could include additional appointment slots and outreach services outside Dubai.

Community engagement

Beyond consular services, Enciso underscored the importance of purposeful engagement with the Filipino community, building on programs initiated by his predecessor, former Consul General Marford Angeles, that showcase Filipino creativity and achievements.

He said the consulate aims to serve as a safe and welcoming space that reflects the stories and aspirations of Filipinos in the UAE.

“I want the engagement to be purposeful — to reflect what you need and what you want to see,” he said, adding that the consulate is open to collaborations that highlight Filipino success, culture, and innovation.

Enciso also highlighted strategic representation of Philippine interests, particularly in the areas of migrant labor, trade, and investments. He noted that the Philippines and the UAE are nearing what he described as a breakthrough in economic partnership, with high-level engagements expected during the President Bongbong Marcos’ visit to the UAE later this month.

Drawing lessons from Dubai’s rapid digitalization and innovation, Enciso said the consulate plays a role in reporting best practices to policymakers in the Philippines, from efficient transport systems to advances in artificial intelligence and renewable energy.

“We don’t make the policies, but we try to point them in the direction of what we’ve seen works,” he said, referring to the consulate’s role in relaying insights to the Philippine government.

Enciso added that while many initiatives are handled at the embassy and federal levels, the consulate remains focused on serving Filipinos on the ground and ensuring their needs are heard and addressed.