Ombudsman Boying Remulla not hospitalized – Jonvic

Speculation circulating online about the supposed hospitalization of Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has been dismissed as false, according to his younger brother, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla. He clarified that the Ombudsman is in good health and continues to go about his daily routine.

Jonvic said there is no truth to claims that his brother was admitted to a hospital, stressing that Boying Remulla remains active and was recently able to play golf and spend time with family. He added that they even have plans to meet again soon, underscoring that there is no medical emergency involved.

While the Ombudsman previously revealed that he underwent major medical treatment in 2023 — including heart surgery, chemotherapy, and a bone marrow transplant — his condition has since stabilized, and he has publicly shared that his recovery outlook is positive.

The Office of the Ombudsman has also confirmed that operations remain uninterrupted, with Remulla continuing to perform his official duties despite the misleading online posts.