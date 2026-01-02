Latest NewsNews

Ombudsman Boying Remulla not hospitalized – Jonvic

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report47 mins ago

Speculation circulating online about the supposed hospitalization of Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has been dismissed as false, according to his younger brother, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla. He clarified that the Ombudsman is in good health and continues to go about his daily routine.

Jonvic said there is no truth to claims that his brother was admitted to a hospital, stressing that Boying Remulla remains active and was recently able to play golf and spend time with family. He added that they even have plans to meet again soon, underscoring that there is no medical emergency involved.

While the Ombudsman previously revealed that he underwent major medical treatment in 2023 — including heart surgery, chemotherapy, and a bone marrow transplant — his condition has since stabilized, and he has publicly shared that his recovery outlook is positive.

The Office of the Ombudsman has also confirmed that operations remain uninterrupted, with Remulla continuing to perform his official duties despite the misleading online posts.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report47 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

egate

BI to expand use of e-gates at international airports outside Metro Manila

9 seconds ago
iStock 509557490

Abu Dhabi court rules in favour of man in decade-old money dispute with friend

17 mins ago
iStock 624180500

Man fined in Abu Dhabi for selling falcon he did not own

23 mins ago
iStock 2159670954 1

Dubai Police impound high-performance car after reckless driving video

29 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button