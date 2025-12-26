Dubai RTA says Dynamic Message Signs cut travel times and boost road safety

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has highlighted its Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) system as a crucial tool in improving traffic flow and road safety across the emirate.

The electronic signs, which provide real-time information to motorists, have contributed to cutting travel times by as much as 20% on major roads. They also enhance safety by warning drivers in advance about accidents, congestion, vehicle breakdowns, and adverse weather conditions.

RTA currently operates 112 Dynamic Message Signs installed across Dubai’s main road network. These are fully integrated into the iTraffic system at the Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre, enabling continuous coordination between on-road messaging and traffic control operations.

Salah Al Marzouqi, Director of Intelligent Traffic Systems at RTA, said the system plays a significant role in preventing secondary accidents. “Sequential messages are sent based on the location of an incident. Alerts begin around two kilometers before the site, followed by congestion warnings, and guidance further away to help redirect traffic safely,” he said.

Dynamic Message Signs serve as a primary channel for real-time communication with drivers, delivering alerts on traffic incidents and managing vehicle movement during major events. Of the 112 signs, 22 display estimated travel times to key destinations such as Dubai International Airport and Dubai Marina, allowing motorists to plan their journeys more efficiently.

According to Al Marzouqi, the system displayed 17,819 messages in the first half of 2025 alone. Accident-related alerts accounted for the majority at 12,283 messages, followed by warnings, congestion notices, and vehicle breakdown alerts. Additional messages covered road closures, weather conditions, and ongoing roadworks.

The DMS network is supported by sensors that monitor traffic volumes, vehicle speeds, travel times, and weather conditions. Data collected is analyzed by the iTraffic platform using artificial intelligence to generate rapid response plans, which are either approved by operators or automatically activated during emergencies such as heavy rain or fog.

RTA said the system underscores its commitment to leveraging advanced technology to improve road safety and mobility, in line with Dubai’s vision of becoming a smart city that prioritizes efficiency and public safety.