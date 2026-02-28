UAE approves registration for students of determination in public schools

The UAE Ministry of Education has approved registration procedures for Students of Determination in public schools for the 2026–2027 academic year.

Evaluation and diagnosis at Inclusive Education Support Centres will be completed within 15 working days, following a regulatory framework to ensure accurate assessment and proper support for each student.

Parents are urged to fully disclose their child’s condition during registration. The Ministry emphasized that failure to disclose may result in actions taken in the student’s best interest, which could include acceptance under specific regulations or referral to a specialized center.

Registration is available through the Ministry’s official website or the MOE UAE smart app, and parents must attend scheduled appointments for diagnosis and assessment. Failure to attend, reschedule, or complete required procedures will lead to automatic closure of the application. Parents will be formally notified of the outcome once the diagnostic process is complete.

The assessment will determine whether the student is eligible to enroll in kindergarten or a public school under the inclusive education system or whether they are not eligible for inclusion in public schools. Decisions are final and valid for the academic year; reapplication is not permitted.

Parents must submit supporting documents, including a recent medical report, hearing or vision impairment reports if applicable, Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) for students transferring from private schools, certified academic certificates from government Students of Determination centers, a Students of Determination Card from the Ministry of Community Development if available, a psychological report issued within six months, and a signed commitment to comply with school transport terms.

The Ministry said these measures aim to strengthen inclusive education and ensure students receive the support they need for their academic and personal development.

In February 2026, the Ministry also issued 11 requirements and regulatory documents guiding the registration of Students of Determination to ensure school readiness, protect students’ educational interests, and reinforce inclusive education in line with approved diagnostic and educational standards.