Parkin requests RTA approval for Dubai parking tariff adjustments

Parkin, Dubai’s largest paid public parking provider, said it submitted a request to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) this month seeking adjustments to parking tariffs and the seasonal card structure.

If approved, the changes would increase the weighted-average public parking tariff while maintaining existing discount frameworks to ensure fairness for customers, Parkin, and the RTA.

The company said the proposals aim to reduce price arbitrage and better align with the variable pricing introduced in April 2025.

At that time, the weighted average hourly tariff rose to Dh3.03 from Dh2.01 in July–September 2025, a 51% increase compared to the same period the previous year.

Parkin confirmed that the RTA has received the proposal and will review it in detail before seeking guidance and final approval from the Dubai Executive Council.

Looking ahead, Parkin plans to expand its public parking portfolio by 5,500–7,500 spaces in 2026, with projected revenue of Dh560–610 million, up from Dh524.5 million in 2025. The company reported a net profit of Dh625.5 million last year, a 48% increase.