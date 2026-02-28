Ras Al Khaimah Police arrest 19 beggars in Ramadan campaign

Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested 19 beggars of various nationalities since the start of Ramadan as part of a campaign to curb begging and protect charitable donations.

Authorities said one of the suspects was found carrying Dh11,000, reportedly collected through begging in a single day.

The arrests were made under the Ramadan campaign “Combat Begging and Help Those Who Deserve It”, launched by the General Department of Police Operations in coordination with the Media and Public Relations Department.

The initiative aims to address social practices that conflict with the UAE’s ethical and cultural values while minimizing social and economic risks associated with begging.

Brigadier Dr. Tariq Mohammed bin Saif, Director-General of Police Operations, said beggars often exploit the charitable spirit of Ramadan, fabricating stories about debts, fines, legal issues, or medical expenses to elicit donations.

He added that targeted operations and continuous monitoring have significantly reduced begging, with authorities assessing various forms to detect fraud early and act swiftly.

Brigadier bin Saif urged residents to donate only through officially approved charities and humanitarian organizations to ensure assistance reaches genuine beneficiaries, warning against giving money directly to beggars seeking financial gain through illegal means.