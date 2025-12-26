Abu Dhabi allows pets in licensed hotels and restaurants under new regulations

Hotels and restaurants holding tourism licenses in Abu Dhabi may now allow pets on their premises, following amendments to the emirate’s animal control regulations governing public venues.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport announced updates to Chairman’s Decision No. (4) of 2018, issued under Law No. (2) of 2012, which sets out rules on public health, safety, and animal control.

Under the revised regulations, establishments are permitted to admit “companion animals,” including cats and dogs, subject to compliance with specific regulatory and operational requirements. Venues are required to designate pet-friendly areas, with preference given to outdoor spaces such as terraces, balconies, and patios.

Indoor areas may also be allocated, provided health standards, animal welfare considerations, and guest comfort are upheld.

Fahad Ali Alshehhi, Acting Executive Director of the Municipal Services Operations Support Sector, said the changes align with Abu Dhabi’s commitment to inclusivity while preserving high standards in hospitality. He noted that the move supports the emirate’s ambition to remain a leading global destination and strengthens its standing in international rankings, including its recognition as the most livable city in the Middle East and North Africa.

Previously, pets were generally prohibited in restaurants, except for certified service animals. The updated framework allows greater flexibility for establishments to adopt pet-friendly policies, while maintaining safeguards for public health and safety.

Participation remains optional, with operators able to decide based on their facilities, target clientele, and operational capacity.