Dubai to enforce final phase of single-use plastic ban starting January 2026

Dubai Municipality has released official guidelines ahead of the final phase of the ban on single-use plastic products, which will take effect on January 1, 2026. The move marks the full implementation of Executive Council Resolution No. (124) of 2023, aligning with Cabinet Resolution No. (380) of 2022, which regulates single-use products across the UAE.

Under the final phase, a wide range of single-use plastic items will be prohibited in Dubai. These include plastic plates, cutlery (including chopsticks), beverage cups and lids, as well as items already restricted in earlier phases such as polystyrene food containers, plastic stirrers, cotton buds, table covers, and plastic straws.

To ensure a smooth transition, Dubai Municipality issued a comprehensive awareness guide to help businesses and institutions identify approved, sustainable alternatives. The guide is intended to support compliance across both public and private sectors as the emirate shifts toward environmentally responsible consumption.

The municipality emphasized that the ban is part of Dubai’s broader sustainability strategy, aimed at protecting biodiversity, reducing plastic waste, encouraging recycled and reusable materials, and strengthening circular economy practices. Officials said the initiative reinforces Dubai’s role as a global leader in environmental innovation while safeguarding natural resources for future generations.

The ban has been implemented in stages since 2024, beginning with plastic bags, followed by other single-use items in 2025. The 2026 phase represents the most comprehensive restriction yet on disposable plastic products in the emirate.