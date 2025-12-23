UAE court orders parent to pay Dh4,669 in unpaid school fees, Dh500 compensation

An Al Ain civil court has ordered a student’s guardian to pay Dh4,669 in outstanding tuition fees to a private school, along with Dh500 in compensation, after failing to settle dues from the previous academic year.

According to court records, the private school filed a lawsuit to recover unpaid fees for the 2024–2025 school year, citing repeated but unsuccessful attempts to collect the remaining instalments. In addition to the unpaid tuition, the school sought compensation, legal interest, and reimbursement of court and legal costs.

The guardian contested the claim, arguing that it lacked validity and sufficient proof. However, the court reviewed the school’s submitted documents, including an official account statement detailing the outstanding balance, and found them credible and legally binding.

In its ruling, the court said the guardian failed to present any evidence proving that the fees had already been paid. Under UAE law, the responsibility lies with the debtor to demonstrate that an obligation has been fulfilled once a valid claim is established.

While the court reduced the compensation amount sought by the school, it ruled that the guardian must pay the full outstanding tuition of Dh4,669, an additional Dh500 in compensation, as well as court fees and related costs, bringing the dispute to a close.