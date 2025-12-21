Chelsea Fernandez finishes first runner-up at Miss Cosmo 2025 in Vietnam

Chelsea Fernandez delivered a strong showing on the international stage after being named first runner-up at Miss Cosmo 2025, held on Saturday in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The Philippine representative placed second overall during the Miss Cosmo 2025 Grand Finale and Beauty Music Festival, with Yolina Lindquist of the United States emerging as the new Miss Cosmo titleholder. Fernandez also captured the Cosmo People’s Choice Award, amassing more than 28.3 million online votes—one of the highest fan tallies in the competition.

Fernandez impressed audiences throughout coronation night, stepping onto the stage in a striking bejeweled evening gown paired with a flowing sheer cape. Her performance during the question-and-answer segment further cemented her standing, as she spoke about the need to create more opportunities and spaces for women, emphasizing that women are natural leaders capable of achieving both personal and professional fulfillment.

In the final round, Fernandez highlighted her long-running environmental advocacy, the Paradise of the Mangroves Reforestation Project, which focuses on mangrove protection and sustainable livelihoods in the Philippines. She shared that the initiative aims to plant thousands of mangrove propagules per hectare, with projected economic growth benefits for local communities within a year.

Miss Cosmo officially became an independent international pageant in 2024 after separating from the Miss Universe franchise in Vietnam. The Philippines has continued to post strong finishes in the competition, following a Top 10 placement in the inaugural edition the previous year.