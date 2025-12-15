Latest NewsNews

Big Ticket rolls out new promotion with year-high AED 30 million grand prize

December is peak kabayan season, full of catch-ups, Christmas plans, and that familiar “new year, new goals feeling.” This season, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has rolled out Promotion Series 282, headlined by its biggest guaranteed cash prize of the year: AED 30 million.

Promotion Series 282 runs from December 1–31 and promises 30 guaranteed cash prize winners throughout the campaign.

During the January 3 live draw, one lucky winner will take home the AED 30 million grand prize. Five players will also take home consolation prizes worth AED 50,000 each, while four players are guaranteed up to AED 150,000 in Big Win prizes.

But that’s not all. Big Ticket is also holding weekly e-draws throughout the campaign, awarding five prizes worth AED 100,000 each week.

Meanwhile, two Dream Cars are still up for grabs. The BMW M430i coupe is on promotion for December, with the winner to be drawn on January 3, while the BMW X5 SUV is on promotion for December and January and will be raffled off on February 3. The ticket price for the Dream Car is AED 150.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

