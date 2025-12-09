Ken Chu breaks silence on absence from planned F4 reunion tour

Ken Chu has released a nearly three-minute video on Instagram to address circulating rumors about why he is not part of the planned F4 reunion concert tour. He said he chose to speak publicly because the online speculation had “become quite confusing.”

Ken explained that he believed there was never a finalized contract between him and the organizers, saying their earlier exchanges were merely “expressing intentions,” and that he had already “formally rejected their three demands.” After this, communication reportedly stopped, and he said he only found out he was excluded at the same time as the public—through the news.

“For this activity this time, I definitely won’t participate,” he said, noting that he felt “some regret” but wanted fans to clearly understand the situation.

He also looked back on F4’s beginnings, saying the group was never governed by binding agreements.

He stressed that F4 has always been about mutual choice, not contractual obligation: “Everyone now has their own choice about their own life… we allow others to be others and allow oneself to be oneself.”

Ken wished the other members well for the tour and expressed hope that someday “all four” could align their intentions and reunite in a way that truly honors fans and their shared history. “I hope everyone still looks forward to it, because I’m quite looking forward to it,” he said.

He also addressed part of his message to someone he referred to as “Sister Ai,” saying he did not understand her recent actions. Ken suggested that if she felt he was unsuitable for the performance, she could have told him directly instead of using “smear tactics.”

He claimed her behavior contradicted her previous statements about wanting to preserve “beautiful memories” from fans’ youth.

Ken added that he remains open to communication and hopes the issue will be put to rest. He wished the organizers well in preparing the performance and said he would simply return to focusing on his own work.

F4—formed in 2001 after the massive success of the Taiwanese drama Meteor Garden—consists of Jerry Yan, Vanness Wu, Vic Chou, and Ken Chu. The group released three albums and reunited briefly onstage at Mayday’s 25th anniversary concert in Taiwan last July.