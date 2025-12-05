Latest NewsNewsOFW NewsTFT News

Overseas voting registration starts at Philippine Embassy in Qatar

The Philippine Embassy in Qatar has resumed overseas voter registration, opening its doors on Monday, Dec. 1, to Filipinos who wish to participate in the 2028 national elections.

The Embassy said unregistered overseas voters may submit their applications from Sundays to Thursdays, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., at the Embassy Chancery. Registration will run until Sept. 30, 2027, giving Filipinos in Qatar nearly two years to complete the process.

Under Republic Act 9189, as amended by RA 10590, and COMELEC Resolution 11171, Filipinos abroad who are not disqualified by law and who will be at least 18 years old by May 8, 2028, may register as overseas voters.

Applicants are required to bring a valid Philippine passport. Seafarers may present their Seafarer’s Record Book, while dual citizens must provide the original or a certified true copy of their Order of Approval of Filipino Citizenship or Identification Certificate.

