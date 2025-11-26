Roque blames “high best friend” for false reports of arrest in The Hague

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque blamed a “high best friend” for spreading reports that he had been arrested in The Hague, Netherlands.

During a Facebook Live interview with Maharlika, a former pro-Marcos content creator, Roque was asked who he believed was behind the online claims about his supposed arrest.

“Then it must be our high best friend,” Roque said in Filipino, alleging that certain parties were diverting attention from videos released by Rep. Zaldy Co that purportedly involve a P50-billion budget insertion linked to presidential son Sandro Marcos. He also cited Senator Imee Marcos’ recent remarks criticizing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“So they don’t want the attention on themselves, so they look for a diversion,” Roque added. “Sorry, but contrary to what you’re spreading, I’ll be eating again at a nice restaurant and not imprisoned as you claim.”

Posts claiming Roque had been arrested circulated earlier on social media, but the Department of Foreign Affairs said it has received no report from the Netherlands confirming this.

Roque did not name the “stoned” individual he was referring to. Senator Imee Marcos previously accused members of the First Family, including the President, of illegal drug use.

Roque, who has sought asylum in the Netherlands alleging political persecution, was earlier ordered arrested by the Angeles City Regional Trial Court. He and more than 40 others were charged with qualified trafficking and multiple counts of human trafficking in connection with the alleged illegal operations of a Philippine offshore gaming operator hub in Porac, Pampanga.