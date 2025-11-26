Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala to headline 2026 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Filipina tennis sensation Alexandra “Alex” Eala is set to headline the 2026 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, marking her second appearance at the WTA 500 event and continuing her rise as the highest-ranked Filipino in tour history.

The tournament will run from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2026, at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, bringing world-class women’s tennis back to Abu Dhabi.

“Playing in Abu Dhabi in 2024 was such an amazing experience. The support from the Filipino fans and the incredible atmosphere really inspired me. I’ve been working hard and have learned so much since then, and I’m thrilled to be coming back stronger for the 2026 tournament. It’s an honour to compete alongside so many top players,” Eala said.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis Championship 2025.

Breaking records

The 20-year-old Filipina made history in 2025 with a series of breakthrough performances on the WTA Tour, including a semifinal run at the Miami Open, where she defeated three Grand Slam champions, and becoming the first Filipino woman to reach a WTA final at Eastbourne.

Alex Eala at SP Open WTA 250 | PHOTO: RICARDO BUFOLIN / WTA

She also claimed her maiden WTA 125 title in Guadalajara and climbed into the WTA Top 100, now reaching a career-high ranking of No. 50, further establishing her as one of Asia’s most promising young talents.

The eight-day tournament, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, will run from opening qualifiers to the finals on Feb. 7, offering fans a showcase of elite tennis and a chance to cheer on one of the Philippines’ rising sports stars.

