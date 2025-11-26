Barangay captain shot dead while livestreaming on Facebook

The barangay captain of Tres de Mayo in Digos City, Davao del Sur was shot dead while livestreaming on Facebook on Tuesday night, the provincial police reported.

The victim was identified as Oscar “Dodong” Bucol Jr.

According to the Davao del Sur Police Provincial Office, Bucol was fatally shot at around 9 p.m. on November 25, 2025, inside his residence, specifically in his garage. Portions of the attack were captured during his ongoing Facebook Live broadcast.

Responding officers from the Digos City Police Station immediately proceeded to the scene, while a provincial dragnet operation was launched to track down the gunmen.

Police said a Special Investigation Task Group will be formed to conduct a focused and coordinated probe. Possible persons of interest have been identified based on individuals previously mentioned by Bucol in his earlier social media posts.

Investigators said they are following all leads and gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area to aid the investigation.

The Davao del Sur Police Provincial Office condemned the “brutal” killing and assured the public and Bucol’s family that all efforts are underway to ensure justice.

Authorities also appealed to the community to provide any information that could help expedite the case.