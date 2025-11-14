Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT News

ADNOC Al Ain Half Marathon kicks off inaugural edition with thousands of participants

The oasis city of Al Ain came alive as it hosted the first-ever ADNOC Al Ain Half Marathon, uniting thousands of participants, from professional athletes to casual runners, to celebrate fitness, heritage and the community spirit.

Starting and finishing at the iconic Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, runners took on a range of distances, including the 21-kilometer half marathon, 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer races, and a 2.5-kilometer fun run. Each route showcased the city’s natural and cultural charm, offering a scenic journey through palm-filled paths, desert backdrops, and heritage sites.

More than just a sporting event, the marathon highlighted the city’s unique history, blending with wellness and lifestyle. Runners passed through the famed Al Ain Oasis, one of the oldest inhabited settlements in the world and UNESCO World Heritage site.

True to ADNOC and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s vision of inclusivity, the event welcomed participants of all ages and abilities. Families, children, “kids at heart” and People of Determination joined seasoned athletes on the course.

The Sports Village at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium hosted live entertainment, food stalls, interactive activities for kids and sponsor booths, transforming the venue into a lively festival ground where runners and spectators came together to celebrate wellness and camaraderie.

Organizers described the event as a milestone in expanding ADNOC’s marathon series and promoting active lifestyles across the Emirates. Serving as a prelude to the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2025, scheduled for Dec. 13, the Al Ain edition aimed to encourage more residents to embrace running as part of a healthy and balanced way of life while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global sporting hub.

In its debut year, the ADNOC Al Ain Half Marathon went beyond competition. It became a vibrant showcase of fitness, culture and inclusivity, showing the UAE’s growing passion for sports and wellness.

