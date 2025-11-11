Latest NewsGlobalNews

Saudi Labour Ministry reaffirms workers’ rights to rest and reasonable hours

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo46 mins ago

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has reiterated that the Labour Law protects workers’ rights to adequate rest and reasonable working hours.

The ministry emphasized that employers cannot substitute the weekly day off with monetary compensation, and employees are not allowed to work more than 12 hours per day.

Workers must also take a break of at least 30 minutes after five consecutive hours of work for rest, prayer, or meals.

The weekly rest day should be a full 24-hour period, usually observed on Friday. However, employers may assign an alternative day off for some employees with prior notification to the Labor Office.

The ministry stated that these regulations are designed to promote a healthy work–life balance and ensure humane working conditions across all sectors.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo46 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 11T114048.908

Death toll from typhoon Uwan rises to six, millions affected nationwide

35 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 11T112319.919

PH government provides over 6,000 services to OFWs in Abu Dhabi caravan

24 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 72

Dubai court dismisses Dh1 million compensation case over alleged employee misconduct

1 hour ago
iStock 477896196 1

Emirates urges US passengers to arrive 4 hours early amid security delays

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button