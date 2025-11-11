Saudi Labour Ministry reaffirms workers’ rights to rest and reasonable hours

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has reiterated that the Labour Law protects workers’ rights to adequate rest and reasonable working hours.

The ministry emphasized that employers cannot substitute the weekly day off with monetary compensation, and employees are not allowed to work more than 12 hours per day.

Workers must also take a break of at least 30 minutes after five consecutive hours of work for rest, prayer, or meals.

The weekly rest day should be a full 24-hour period, usually observed on Friday. However, employers may assign an alternative day off for some employees with prior notification to the Labor Office.

The ministry stated that these regulations are designed to promote a healthy work–life balance and ensure humane working conditions across all sectors.