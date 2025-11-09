MWO Qatar recognizes first agency following new OFW salary standard

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Qatar has recognized Al Tamayouz Manpower as the first Qatar Recruitment Agency (QAR) to comply with the newly set minimum monthly salary of USD 500 (equivalent to QAR 1,825) for Filipino domestic workers, in accordance with Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Memorandum Circular No. 03, Series of 2025.

Labor Attaché Atty. Eduard Ferrer awarded a Certificate of Recognition to the agency in acknowledgment of its proactive compliance and commitment to the welfare of Filipino workers.

According to MWO, employers and agencies following the new salary standard are entitled to benefits and incentives, including faster accreditation processing, access to the DMW Skilled Labor Pool, and consultations on labor standards.

Agencies are given a six-month adjustment period to implement the salary increase before MWO conducts an audit.

The new policy forms part of the Philippine government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen protection of the rights and welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) worldwide.