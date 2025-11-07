Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Ras Al Khaimah to launch first-ever night market this month

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

Ras Al Khaimah will unveil a new retail and leisure destination this month with the launch of the first-ever Ras Al Khaimah Night Market, organized by the Saud Bin Saqr Foundation for Youth Project Development in collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Center (Expo).

The market is set to open on Friday, November 14.

The night market will operate every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., transforming the outdoor plaza of the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Center into a hub of shopping, culture, and entertainment.

Featuring around 100 rotating retail booths, the market will offer a wide range of products, including men’s and women’s fashion accessories, perfumes and oud, handcrafted gifts, local foods and beverages, artisanal items, traditional crafts, Emirati clothing, artworks, photography, design pieces, and electronics, blending heritage with innovation.

The event will also include family-friendly entertainment, cultural performances, and community activities, creating a vibrant weekend experience that highlights local creativity and entrepreneurship.

Open to productive families, students with craft skills, people of determination, and members of the Saud Bin Saqr Foundation for SMEs, the night market provides a platform for small businesses and entrepreneurs to showcase their products, expand their networks, and gain public exposure. Licensed traders can also participate by registering through the official online form.

Organizers said the Ras Al Khaimah Night Market aims to promote confidence in local products while fostering social connections and community engagement.

The initiative is expected to attract thousands of visitors from the emirate and beyond, offering an experience that combines commerce, culture, and entertainment in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 07T122046.730

Palace links rising hunger rate to recent natural disasters

1 min ago
20250314 initial appearance duterte 1 1 1 1

Duterte camp submits new evidence to ICC in drugs-related crime case

42 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 07T104317.023

Ajman Police hold talks with Louis Vuitton to combat counterfeit goods

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 07T101545.673

UAE designates 2026 as ‘Year of the Family’

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button