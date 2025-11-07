Ras Al Khaimah to launch first-ever night market this month

Ras Al Khaimah will unveil a new retail and leisure destination this month with the launch of the first-ever Ras Al Khaimah Night Market, organized by the Saud Bin Saqr Foundation for Youth Project Development in collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Center (Expo).

The market is set to open on Friday, November 14.

The night market will operate every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., transforming the outdoor plaza of the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Center into a hub of shopping, culture, and entertainment.

Featuring around 100 rotating retail booths, the market will offer a wide range of products, including men’s and women’s fashion accessories, perfumes and oud, handcrafted gifts, local foods and beverages, artisanal items, traditional crafts, Emirati clothing, artworks, photography, design pieces, and electronics, blending heritage with innovation.

The event will also include family-friendly entertainment, cultural performances, and community activities, creating a vibrant weekend experience that highlights local creativity and entrepreneurship.

Open to productive families, students with craft skills, people of determination, and members of the Saud Bin Saqr Foundation for SMEs, the night market provides a platform for small businesses and entrepreneurs to showcase their products, expand their networks, and gain public exposure. Licensed traders can also participate by registering through the official online form.

Organizers said the Ras Al Khaimah Night Market aims to promote confidence in local products while fostering social connections and community engagement.

The initiative is expected to attract thousands of visitors from the emirate and beyond, offering an experience that combines commerce, culture, and entertainment in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah.