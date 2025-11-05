Philippine Airlines passengers can enjoy exclusive discount at Dubai Miracle and Butterfly Gardens!

As the weather cools down in Dubai, the city’s top outdoor attractions are coming alive again—perfect for those looking for a relaxing day out. Among the most popular spots reopening this season are Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden, both offering stunning floral displays and magical butterfly encounters.

For those who’ve recently flown with Philippine Airlines, there’s a little extra perk: passengers can enjoy 20% off tickets to both attractions, including combo passes.

Simply show your boarding pass from the last 90 days and a valid ID (or UAE Resident ID for residents) to avail of the discount.

The promo is valid for individual and combo tickets, and runs from October 20, 2025, until June 2026. Ticket prices after discount:

Dubai Miracle Garden: AED 84 (adult) | AED 59 (resident)

Dubai Butterfly Garden: AED 59 (adult) | AED 42 (resident)

Combo Ticket: AED 118

Whether it’s strolling through colorful blooms or spotting butterflies up close, these gardens are now calling visitors to enjoy a day of calm and beauty—and with this little bonus for recent travelers, it’s even more rewarding.