How a Filipino engineer in Dubai turned failure into fuel for success

In the quiet streets of Quezon City, a young boy once followed his mother from one house to another, helping her deliver beauty products to make ends meet. He was born into a middle-class family of Chinese-Filipino descent—modest means, big dreams, and parents who believed that education was the best inheritance they could give.

That boy, Jason Sudario Lee, would later grow up to become an engineer in Dubai, a community leader, and one of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awardees—proof that sometimes, life’s greatest achievements come not from privilege, but from perseverance.

“Through the years, failures made me realize that life is difficult if you choose not to do anything about it. But there are always ways to move past your situation.”

Lee describes his childhood as relatively happy, he was the youngest in a brood of siblings who were already finishing college when he was still in grade school. His father managed a small business, while his mother worked tirelessly as a reseller of beauty products, determined to give her children a private school education.

He was a consistent honor student during elementary, but like many teens discovering freedom, high school brought distractions. He laughs when he recalls how computer games nearly derailed his studies. Still, he managed to graduate and set his sights on engineering—a dream born out of childhood wonder.

“Whenever we had an assignment to cut out pictures of our future careers, I always looked for an astronaut. I didn’t become one, but that dream taught me how to dream big.”

When his father brought him to the city, Lee found himself in awe of skyscrapers. “I knew then that I wanted to be part of something that lasts, maybe one day, I’d build something that people would look up to,” he shares.

Like many Overseas Filipino Workers, Jason’s life took a turning point when he decided to work abroad. “Leaving the Philippines wasn’t easy,” he admits. “It meant starting from zero, with no relatives to guide me.”

Early days in the UAE tested his limits, tight budgets, language barriers, loneliness—but his determination never wavered. The real change came when he discovered the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – UAE Chapter (PICE-UAE).

He and his college classmates stumbled upon a poster inviting civil engineers to join. What they thought would be a simple gathering turned into a life-changing encounter. The officers of PICE-UAE welcomed them warmly, offered mentorship, and helped them rebuild their confidence as young professionals in a foreign land.

“They gave us tips on how to survive in the UAE. That opportunity opened so many doors for me—and most importantly, it helped me gain back my confidence.”

Through PICE-UAE, Jason didn’t just find a network—he found purpose. He began volunteering, serving, and eventually rising through the ranks of leadership. Today, he serves as 2nd Vice President and Board Director of PICE-UAE, balancing professional excellence with service to the community.

From Humility to Honors

Lee’s career is now decorated with achievements that reflect both technical skill and heart: The Filipino Times Watchlist 2024 Top Engineer and Architect Awardee, ASEAN Engineer, Dubai Municipality G+4 Licensed Engineer, PICE-UAE Most Outstanding Member Award and Bayanihan Council Emerging Leader Award 2024.

Despite these accolades, Jason remains grounded. He recalls how he once handled a 7-storey project in Binondo as a fresh graduate and was publicly scolded by a consultant for lack of experience. “I felt humiliated,” he admits, “but I told myself that failure was just a lesson in disguise. That day taught me humility—and the next day, I got back up.”

“My failures didn’t break me—they built me.”

Behind Lee’s confidence lies a story of family sacrifice and silent battles. Two of his siblings struggled with mental health issues during his college years, making home life emotionally heavy. But even in those moments, he chose hope.

“I learned to lean on my friends and to create my own positive space,” he says. “That’s what helped me finish my studies.”

Now, as a respected engineer and community leader, Lee’s greatest joy is giving back—mentoring young engineers, volunteering for organizations, and serving as an example of resilience and faith.

“I once thought I’d never make the cut among the professionals who were already masters of their craft. But this award reminded me that your dreams are limitless—and it’s never too late to start again.”

For Lee, success is no longer about titles or income—it’s about impact.

“The knowledge that I’ve gained throughout my life is one of the most precious things I can share. A simple inspiration can already revive someone’s confidence.”

He dedicates his TFT Watchlist Award to PICE-UAE, his colleagues, and his family—those who believed in him even when he doubted himself.

And to his fellow Filipinos, he leaves this message:

“Life will always have its twists and turns, but it’s how you swerve that defines your direction. We are Filipinos—we rise, we endure, and we build each other up.”