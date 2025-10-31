UAE offers 30-minute return permit for Golden Visa holders abroad

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has introduced a new electronic service allowing Golden Visa holders to obtain a return permit within 30 minutes, free of charge, if they lose their passport while abroad.

The document, valid for a single entry to the UAE, does not authorize travel to other countries.

According to the ministry, the new service is part of a broader consular support package developed in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security to simplify procedures for Golden Visa residents overseas.

The package includes:

• Return permit issuance for lost or damaged passports.

• A 24/7 dedicated hotline (+971 2493 1133) for Golden Visa holders.

• Emergency and crisis assistance through UAE embassies and consulates.

• Repatriation and burial coordination in the event of death abroad.

Golden Visa holders may apply for the return permit via the ministry’s website or mobile app using their UAE Pass digital ID. Applicants must submit a lost passport report, Golden Visa details, and a recent passport-sized photo.

The ministry said the permit is issued within 30 minutes and remains valid for seven days from issuance.

It clarified that the return permit is not a travel document for international movement but solely for re-entry into the UAE.

The ministry also reaffirmed that Golden Visa holders and their registered family members are covered by the UAE’s Emergency and Crisis Support Service and included in evacuation plans during crises or exceptional circumstances.