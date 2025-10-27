Senator Bam Aquino to headline MAP NextGen Conference 2025: Passing the torch to the next generation of Philippine CEOs

Senator Bam Aquino will headline the 6th Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) NextGen Conference 2025, where he will deliver a keynote on leadership, innovation, and building a future powered by purpose.

The conference, themed “Passing the Torch to NextGen Leaders,” will be held on November 7, 2025, at Shangri-La The Fort, co-presented by PLDT and Smart. It will gather a powerhouse roster of trailblazing executives and emerging innovators who are redefining what leadership means in an era of disruption, transition, and transformation.

Senator Aquino — one of the youngest senators in Philippine history and the principal author of the Go Negosyo Act, the Philippine Startup Act, and the Youth Entrepreneurship Act — will open the conference with a keynote exploring how purpose-driven leadership can empower the next generation to sustain growth, spark innovation, and drive inclusive progress. His session will be moderated by Cathy Garcia, Editor-in-Chief of BusinessWorld, ensuring an engaging dialogue between public and private sector perspectives.

The first major segment, Panel 1: Passing the Torch, will bring together some of the country’s most dynamic business leaders who have successfully navigated transformation, legacy, and innovation in their respective industries. The lineup includes Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of ACMobility; Lorelie Quiambao Osial, President and CEO of Pilipinas Shell Corporation; Hans “Chico” Sy Jr., President of SM Engineering Design and Development Corporation; and Danielle del Rosario, COO of PHINMA – Union Insulated Panel Corporation.

The panel will be moderated by Dr. Karen Remo, Co-Chair of the MAP Communications Committee, Co-Vice Chair of the MAP Investment, Trade, and Tourism Committee, and CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, the publisher of The Filipino Times. Together, the speakers will explore their outlook on the evolving business landscape, share personal lessons from leading through change, and confront the challenges of navigating leadership in a world increasingly defined by innovation, sustainability, and purpose.

MAP President Alfredo “Al” Panlilio, who also serves as Chair of Maya Bank and Director of PLDT/SMART, emphasized the conference’s timeliness.

“Nearly half of Philippine CEOs expect leadership transitions within the next five years, and globally, boards are increasingly appointing younger, first-time CEOs,” Panlilio said. “These are signs that the future is already here. At MAP, we are committed to bridging generations and empowering the next wave of CEOs to build a stronger, more sustainable future for business and the nation.”

Another highlight of the event is Panel 2: Lessons from Generational Leaders, featuring a rare father-and-daughter tandem — William Tiu Lim, Chair and Founder of Mega Prime Foods, and Michelle Tiu Lim-Chan, the company’s CEO. Moderated by Prof. Paolo Antonio Azurin, President and CEO of CLSA Exchange Capital, Inc., the session will provide a candid and inspiring look at how family values, legacy, and leadership philosophies evolve across generations, and how tradition and transformation can thrive together in Philippine enterprise.

Paolo Borromeo, MAP Governor-in-Charge for NextGen and President and CEO of Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health), added, “This year’s lineup reflects the strength and depth of Philippine leadership. We are honored to have Senator Bam Aquino, one of the youngest senators in our history, headlining the conference. He exemplifies transformative leadership that bridges innovation, public service, and purpose. Our speakers span both the public and private sectors — from established industry icons to emerging visionaries — all embodying the courage, creativity, and compassion that define the next generation of CEOs.”

The conference will also feature the Awarding Ceremony for the 5th SGV–MAP NextGen CEO Transformative Leadership Program 2025, with Rossana “Rosing” Fajardo, Country Managing Partner of SGV & Co., delivering the introduction and background, and Maria Kathrina “Kaye” Macaisa-Peña, Finance Fields-of-Play and Business Consulting Partner at SGV.

Now on its sixth year, the MAP NextGen Conference continues to bridge generations of business leaders, creating a platform for mentorship, collaboration, and forward-thinking dialogue. It aims to equip the country’s emerging CEOs and entrepreneurs with the courage, clarity, and conviction to lead organizations through transformation while remaining grounded in integrity and purpose.

For Deliza Ridoloso, Co-Chair of the MAP NextGen Committee and President of Pacific Office Solutions Inc., the event’s essence lies in its continuity of leadership. “The future of Philippine business depends on how well we prepare our next leaders to carry the torch,” she said. “That is why it is important that MAP creates a platform that prepares and inspires a leadership pipeline anchored on integrity, innovation, and purpose.”

Donna Lina, Co-Chair of the MAP NextGen Committee and President of UBE Media, echoed this sentiment: “This conference gathers some of the sharpest minds shaping Philippine business today. But what makes it powerful is the interaction — when next-generation leaders exchange ideas with today’s changemakers, you see the spark of transformation happen.”

As MAP marks its 75th anniversary, this year’s NextGen Conference stands as a powerful symbol of continuity — proving that leadership is not only about holding the torch but ensuring that its light reaches the next generation of Filipino leaders.