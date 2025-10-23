Maricel Soriano undergoes spine procedure in Singapore

Veteran actress Maricel Soriano revealed that she recently underwent a minimally invasive spine procedure in Singapore to treat her spinal arthritis, a condition that had long affected her mobility.

In an interview, Soriano shared that she underwent discoplasty, a non-surgical treatment performed with robotic assistance.

“‘Yung ginawa nila ‘yung back ko muna. Alam mo ang galing nila kasi walang operation na naganap. Ang tawag nila dun sa ginawa sa akin ay discoplasty. May eight holes ako sa likod tapos robotics na ‘yung gumawa,” the 59-year-old actress explained.

She said she felt immediate relief after the procedure. “Pagtayo ko wala ng sakit. Instantly magaling na ako,” she said.

According to neurosurgeon Dr. Prem Pillay of Singapore, discoplasty is a minimally invasive surgical technique used to treat neck and lower back pain caused by damaged or degenerated intervertebral discs.

Soriano shared that the treatment came at an important time while filming her upcoming movie Meet, Greet & Bye with Piolo Pascual, Belle Mariano, Joshua Garcia, and Juan Karlos Labajo.

“Tuwang-tuwa nga kami kasi mas kailangang kailangan ko ng mas maging maliksi sa scenes na gagawin namin. Nagampanan ko naman. Salamat sa Diyos,” she said.