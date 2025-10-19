Emma Tiglao wins back-to-back Miss Grand International crown for Philippines

Emma Tiglao of the Philippines was crowned Miss Grand International (MGI) 2025 on Saturday, October 18, in Bangkok, Thailand, securing a historic back-to-back victory for the country.

Tiglao succeeded fellow Filipina Christine Juliane “CJ” Opiaza, who turned over the crown after completing her reign as the Philippines’ first MGI titleholder — marking the first consecutive win by any country in the pageant’s history.

Sarunrat Puagpipat of Thailand finished as first runner-up, followed by Aitana Carolina Jimenez of Spain, Faith Maria Porter of Ghana, and Nariman Battikha of Venezuela.

The 33-year-old Tiglao, a seasoned pageant veteran and television journalist, was a consistent fan favorite throughout the competition.

She first joined Binibining Pilipinas in 2012, finishing as fourth runner-up. She returned in 2019 and was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental, later representing the Philippines at Miss Intercontinental 2019 in Egypt, where she placed in the Top 20.

Apart from her pageantry achievements, Tiglao is also known as a news anchor for Net25.

At the coronation night, Tiglao started strong after winning the Country’s Power of the Year award — a first for the Philippines — which guaranteed her a spot in the semifinals. She later impressed judges in the swimsuit round, advancing to the Top 10.

During the pageant’s signature “Stop the War” segment, Tiglao drew from her experience as a journalist to highlight peace and empathy.

In the final Q&A, the Top 5 candidates were asked how to dismantle online scamming operations linked to human trafficking — a question that sealed Tiglao’s victory.

“As someone who reports these kinds of stories, I want to use the power of balance,” she said. “People must be educated and aware so they won’t be scammed, and governments should enhance their justice systems to hold scammers accountable. Someday, I hope we will live in a peaceful world where no one should deceive just to survive.”