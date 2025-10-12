Boracay, Palawan, Siargao Among Condé Nast Traveler’s Top Islands in Asia for 2025

Three Philippine destinations — Boracay, Palawan, and Siargao — have once again earned spots on Condé Nast Traveler’s (CNT) list of Top 10 Islands in Asia for 2025.

According to the US-based luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, Boracay ranked fourth with a score of 90.54, followed by Palawan in fifth place with 90.23, and Siargao in seventh with 85.49.

Vietnam’s Phú Quoc topped this year’s list with 95.51 points, followed by Langkawi in Malaysia and Koh Samui in Thailand. CNT said more than 700,000 readers participated in its annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey.

In last year’s rankings, Boracay, Palawan, Cebu, and Siargao all made it to the Top 10, placing third, sixth, eighth, and 10th respectively.

Boracay in Aklan remains known for its white sand beaches and stunning sunsets; Palawan continues to be praised for its pristine waters and eco-friendly tourism; while Siargao in Surigao del Norte remains a favorite destination for surfers worldwide.