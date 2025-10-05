Latest NewsNews

Philippines Opens Migrant Workers Office in Bangkok to Aid 40,000 OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has opened a new Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Bangkok, marking the Philippines’ 42nd such office worldwide and providing vital support to more than 40,000 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Thailand.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac led the inauguration, joined by Philippine Ambassador to Thailand Millicent Cruz Paredes, Labor Attaché Don Pangcog, Assistant Secretary Regina Galias, Deputy Administrator Rossane Catapang, and Directors Edz Claustro and Ronald Mina.

The new MWO Bangkok is designed to serve as a “home away from home” for OFWs, offering emergency assistance, access to DMW and OWWA programs, and stronger coordination between the Philippine government and the Filipino community in Thailand.

An OWWA Welfare Officer will soon be assigned to the Bangkok post to further enhance services, ensuring that all programs are delivered with compassion, professionalism, and what the DMW calls “Service with a Heart.”

The initiative fulfills President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to make government services more accessible to Filipinos overseas and to uphold the welfare of OFWs, whom he has described as the nation’s pride and modern-day heroes.

