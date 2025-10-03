From Balut to Basketball: Carter-Williams Shares Filipino Memories During Abu Dhabi Debut

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 presented by ADQ tipped off in thrilling fashion on Thursday night, as the New York Knicks overcame the Philadelphia 76ers with opener at Etihad Arena. With the series tied to local and global fans alike, attention now turns to tomorrow’s rematch, promising even more intensity between two of the league’s storied franchises.

Among the NBA legends in attendance is Michael Carter-Williams, the 2013–14 Rookie of the Year, who is making his first visit to Abu Dhabi as part of the NBA District and fan engagement activities. Speaking exclusively to The Filipino Times, Carter-Williams spoke about the international rise of the NBA, his experiences with Filipino fans, and what tomorrow’s clash means for basketball lovers in the region.

The NBA’s International Growth

Reflecting on how the league has evolved since his debut, Carter-Williams praised its global expansion under Commissioner Adam Silver.

“The NBA today is way more international than it has ever been. Commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver, has been pushing for the league to become more international, and I think it’s a great idea. There’s so much talent internationally and there’s so many eyes that want to watch and engage with NBA players.”

On Filipino Fans and Clarkson’s Abu Dhabi Debut

Filipino fans are known for their passion, and Carter-Williams had a special message for those following the Abu Dhabi Games closely.

“They’re some of the most passionate fans for basketball in the world. I’ve actually been to the Philippines – it’s a very nice place. I would say they’re going to experience something that they won’t forget. They get to interact with players. I know they’re big Jordan Clarkson fans, and I know he’s playing and he’s with the Knicks now. So seeing him play, it’s going to be great.”

A Personal Memory from the Philippines

Carter-Williams also recalled one memorable cultural experience during his visit.

“Not basketball, but I did try Balut. I tried to have that. But no, there’s so much passion. I remember going there and I felt like I was Kobe Bryant there. There were so many kids, so many people that were so passionate about the game. You can just tell that they love it.”

Expectations for Knicks–Sixers in Abu Dhabi

With Thursday’s game setting the tone, Carter-Williams explained what fans in Abu Dhabi can expect from Saturday’s rematch.

“They can expect them to go out there and play hard. They can expect that it’s going to be a lot different than watching TV. You’re going to be able to actually see the speed of the game and how such big humans are able to move so fast. It will exciting game.”

Inspiring the Next Generation

Beyond the action on court, Carter-Williams believes that games like these are powerful in shaping the dreams of the next generation.

“When young fans see an NBA game live, it can completely change their perspective,” Carter-Williams explained. “They might notice a player with a frame like theirs or a style they can relate to, and suddenly the dream feels possible. That kind of experience inspires confidence, pushes them to believe in themselves, and shows them that making it to the NBA isn’t out of reach.”

Spotlight on Saturday’s Game

With the Knicks holding the early edge after Thursday’s win, the 76ers will be determined to respond in tomorrow’s rematch at Etihad Arena. For Carter-Williams, the presence of the NBA in Abu Dhabi reflects more than just preseason competition – it represents basketball’s power to connect cultures and inspire fans globally.