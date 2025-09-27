UAE research breakthrough paves way for first astronaut with diabetes

A UAE-led study has achieved a medical and space exploration milestone, proving that diabetes can be effectively managed in space and opening the possibility of sending the first astronaut with the condition on a mission.

The pioneering “Suite Ride” research, led by UAE’s Burjeel Holdings in partnership with Axiom Space, was conducted aboard the International Space Station (ISS) during the 18-day Axiom Mission 4. Findings were unveiled in New York’s Times Square and at the Burjeel Institute for Global Health.

The study confirmed that everyday diabetes management tools, including continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and insulin pens, can function accurately in microgravity, performing comparably to Earth-based readings.

This marked the first time astronauts aboard the ISS validated continuous glucose monitoring through multiple methods.

“This isn’t just about space exploration. It’s about inspiring people everywhere that their dream of reaching space does not end with a diagnosis,” said Gavin D’Elia, Global Head of Pharma at Axiom Space.

Burjeel Medical City Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mohammad Fityan, who led the study, said the breakthrough aligns with the UAE’s space ambitions and has far-reaching benefits for Earth. “Beyond enabling astronauts with diabetes, these findings could transform how we deliver care in remote and underserved regions,” he noted.

The UAE healthcare group has since announced plans to send the first astronaut with diabetes to space, reinforcing its role in advancing both global space exploration and healthcare innovation.