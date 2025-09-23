Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Elderly british couple freed in Afghanistan after Qatari mediation

An elderly British couple detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan for eight months have been released following mediation efforts by Qatar.

Peter Reynolds, 80, and his wife Barbie, 76, were freed after behind-the-scenes diplomatic talks led by Qatari officials.

The couple, whose health had been a major concern during their detention, are now en route to Doha for medical checks before returning to the United Kingdom.

Their family welcomed the release as “a moment of immense joy,” expressing gratitude to Qatar and its Emir for what they described as “tireless diplomatic efforts and unwavering support.”

They added that the ordeal underscored “the power of diplomacy, empathy, and international cooperation.”

The couple, longtime residents of Afghanistan who ran a training and education organisation in Bamyan province, were arrested in February while travelling to their home. They were reportedly held without charge, separated for long periods, and detained in a maximum-security prison.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised Qatar’s “vital role” in securing their freedom, saying the development would bring “huge relief” to the couple and their family. Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer also acknowledged Qatar’s “essential role,” noting that Britain had “worked intensively” to resolve the case.

Concerns about the couple’s deteriorating health had mounted in recent months, with fellow detainee Faye Hall warning last week that they were “literally dying.”

Qatari officials said they ensured the couple had access to doctors, medication, and communication with their family throughout their detention.

Speaking at Kabul airport before her departure, Barbie Reynolds told Sky News she was looking forward to reuniting with her children and family.

