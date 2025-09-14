Laban o Bawi: Sexbomb Girls Set Stage on Fire with Reunion Concert at Aranete

Rochelle Pangilinan just gave fans the news they’ve been waiting for — the iconic Sexbomb Girls are reuniting for a one-night-only concert!

In an Instagram teaser, the original members flaunted their signature dance moves while revealing the big event happening on December 4 at the Araneta Coliseum. Rochelle captioned the post with, “Para sa mga pinalaki ng Sexbomb.”

The group, who skyrocketed to fame through daily noontime show performances, their soap “Daisy Siete,” and hit songs like the “Spaghetti Song,” remains one of the most influential girl groups in Philippine pop culture.

This won’t be their first reunion — in 2023, six members danced together again for a Netflix ad. But this December, they’re back onstage for a full-blown concert.