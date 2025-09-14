Latest NewsNews

Laban o Bawi: Sexbomb Girls Set Stage on Fire with Reunion Concert at Aranete

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 mins ago

Rochelle Pangilinan just gave fans the news they’ve been waiting for — the iconic Sexbomb Girls are reuniting for a one-night-only concert!

In an Instagram teaser, the original members flaunted their signature dance moves while revealing the big event happening on December 4 at the Araneta Coliseum. Rochelle captioned the post with, “Para sa mga pinalaki ng Sexbomb.”

The group, who skyrocketed to fame through daily noontime show performances, their soap “Daisy Siete,” and hit songs like the “Spaghetti Song,” remains one of the most influential girl groups in Philippine pop culture.

This won’t be their first reunion — in 2023, six members danced together again for a Netflix ad. But this December, they’re back onstage for a full-blown concert.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

537226872 1350478209775282 2958688822158749449 n

Direk Lav Diaz Says: Vice Ganda for President

8 mins ago
529677628 30966066233008994 8679503621334125642 n

Bea Alonzo Breaks Silence on Engagement Rumors: ‘I Want to Keep It Private’

15 mins ago
542746684 18521338168007155 5511903151026913707 n

Comelec to Proclaim Gabriela’s Sarah Elago as 64th Party-List Rep in Congress

26 mins ago
545697586 1376222277193556 5112207592862723690 n

Lacson Slams ‘Fake Coup’ Story in Senate Shake-up Buzz

50 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button