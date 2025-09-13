UAE Green Visa offers five-year residency for skilled workers earning AED 15,000

Skilled professionals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earning at least AED 15,000 per month are now eligible to apply for the Green Visa, a five-year residency permit that removes the need for employer or family sponsorship.

Under the scheme, skilled workers must hold a valid employment contract registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), possess a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, and meet the minimum salary requirement.

The Green Visa is also open to freelancers, self-employed individuals, and investors. Freelancers must secure a MOHRE permit, provide proof of a degree or diploma, and show at least AED 360,000 in income over the past two years or demonstrate financial solvency. Investors and business partners are required to present a trade license and proof of capital investment in a UAE-based company.

Application fees average between AED 2,000 and AED 2,500, covering the visa, Emirates ID, and medical tests. Documents include a valid passport, employment contract or permit, proof of income, and recent passport photos.

Applications can be filed through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai or the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) in other emirates.

Officials say the Green Visa is part of the UAE’s revamped residency system aimed at attracting global talent, providing stability for expatriates, and supporting the country’s shift toward an innovation-driven economy under Vision 2030.