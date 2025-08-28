12-year-old Filipino sets record as youngest traveler to visit all European countries

A 12-year-old Filipino from San Pedro, Laguna, has become the youngest person to visit every United Nations-recognized country in Europe using only a Philippine passport.

Wyatt Maktrav completed his Europe journey on July 12, 2025, entering Ukraine from Poland as his final stop.

At 12 years and 347 days old, Maktrav surpassed the previous record set by Norwegian twins Sander and Mathias Rølen, who completed the same feat at 17 in 2023. While Guinness World Records cannot yet validate his milestone due to age restrictions, the global travel community has widely recognized his achievement.

Maktrav was formally honored in Lviv, Ukraine, with a Certificate of Completion from NomadMania, an international travel verification organization, a day after hid achievement.

He also received a NomadMania Trophy from the Filipino World Travelers, where he was a founding member, and was officially named as its Ambassador.

Started at an early age

By the age of 11, Wyatt had already visited 101 countries and territories, including 85 United Nations member states, accompanied his mother, Kaila de los Reyes.

His interest in adventure began early, climbing 38 mountains, including four of the Philippines’ highest peaks when he was just a toddler.

One of his earliest accomplishments was reaching the summit of Mount Apo, the country’s tallest mountain, when he was only one year and eleven months old.