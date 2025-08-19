UAE-based Filipino professionals can access PRC services in Abu Dhabi this August

Applying for a licensure exam or renewing your Professional ID card? Good news!

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) is set to bring its services in Abu Dhabi this August, in a bid to assist Filipino professionals living and working abroad.

From Aug. 23 to 26, 2025, the PRC will conduct its Foreign Mobile Service (FMS) in FIPA Schools, following successful missions in various countries such as Cambodia, Australia, Thailand, Japan, and Qatar.

“This activity reflects the PRC’s commitment in recognizing the OFW professionals’ unwavering dedication and contribution to nation-building,” the Commission said.

PRC will offer the following services:

Initial Registration; Renewal and/or Duplication of Professional Identification Card (PIC); Application for Licensure Examination; Issuance of Certifications and/or Authentication of PRC-issued documents; Issuance of Certificate of Good Standing; Application for Special Temporary Permit (STP); Application for Temporary Training Permit (TTP); Application for Registration under Mutual Recognition Arrangements (MRA), including issuance of Certificate of CPD Compliance; Renewal of ASEAN Chartered Professional Identification Card; and, Other PRC-related services