Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE-based Filipino professionals can access PRC services in Abu Dhabi this August

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Applying for a licensure exam or renewing your Professional ID card? Good news!

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) is set to bring its services in Abu Dhabi this August, in a bid to assist Filipino professionals living and working abroad.

From Aug. 23 to 26, 2025, the PRC will conduct its Foreign Mobile Service (FMS) in FIPA Schools, following successful missions in various countries such as Cambodia, Australia, Thailand, Japan, and Qatar.

“This activity reflects the PRC’s commitment in recognizing the OFW professionals’ unwavering dedication and contribution to nation-building,” the Commission said.

PRC will offer the following services:

  1. Initial Registration;
  2. Renewal and/or Duplication of Professional Identification Card (PIC);
  3. Application for Licensure Examination;
  4. Issuance of Certifications and/or Authentication of PRC-issued documents;
  5. Issuance of Certificate of Good Standing;
  6. Application for Special Temporary Permit (STP);
  7. Application for Temporary Training Permit (TTP);
  8. Application for Registration under Mutual Recognition Arrangements (MRA), including issuance of Certificate of CPD Compliance;
  9. Renewal of ASEAN Chartered Professional Identification Card; and,
  10. Other PRC-related services

Interested individuals are advised to create a transaction through the Licensure Examination and Registration Information System (LERIS) at https://online.prc.gov.ph. They should select “FMS – Abu Dhabi, UAE” as the venue and pay the corresponding fees.

For more details, applicants may contact the PRC through [email protected].

Meanwhile, an oath-taking ceremony for the new Special Professional Licensure Examination (SPLE) passers is scheduled on August 23, at the Abu Dhabi Country Club.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

GWR 1200x628 EN

HONOR Magic V5 sets new Guinness World Record for foldable smartphone durability

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 4 3

Dubai Police foil $25-million pink diamond heist

6 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 3 4

Bela Padilla questions Customs over alleged overcharging on online purchase

6 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 2 4

DOTr summons airlines over P30,000 Siargao fares

6 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button