HONOR Magic V5 sets new Guinness World Record for foldable smartphone durability

In a remarkable demonstration of engineering prowess, the HONOR Magic V5 has officially entered the Guinness World Records by achieving the heaviest weight lifted by a suspended foldable smartphone. The device successfully lifted an impressive 104 kilograms, showcasing unprecedented durability in the foldable smartphone category.

The record-breaking achievement was officially recognized on August 1, 2025, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with Emma Brain, Official Guinness World Records adjudicator, making the announcement.

“Congratulations, on behalf of Guinness World Records, it gives me immense pleasure to announce the new record title holder for: The heaviest weight lifted by a suspended foldable smartphone is 104 kgs (229.2lbs), and was achieved by HONOR International FZCO (UAE), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 1 August 2025,” Emma Brain declared.

Revolutionary engineering meets record-breaking strength

This extraordinary achievement highlights HONOR’s commitment to redefining what’s possible in foldable technology. The success comes from years of dedicated research and development focused on creating a device that doesn’t compromise on durability despite its ultra-slim profile.

“It is a great achievement to break a new record and receive this special recognition from Guinness World Records,” commented Ingmar Wang, President of HONOR Middle East and Africa. “From the very beginning, durability has been one of our top priorities when developing this device, as we aim to create new possibilities for foldable technology. We wanted to make sure that HONOR Magic V5 is not only smarter and slimmer but also stronger and more reliable.”

The science behind the strength: HONOR Super Steel Hinge

At the heart of this record-breaking performance lies the revolutionary HONOR Super Steel Hinge, a technological marvel that represents a significant leap forward in foldable smartphone engineering. This ultra-durable shield-grade steel hinge is designed to withstand an astounding 500,000 folds while maintaining the ability to lift more than 100 kilograms when vertically supporting a hanging object under controlled conditions.

The hinge mechanism employs a compact design constructed from high-quality super steel material, representing a pioneering innovation in foldable smartphone design. This approach maximizes durability while minimizing bulk, addressing one of the most significant challenges in foldable device development.

Crafted from second-generation HONOR Super Steel, the hinge boasts an impressive tensile strength of 2300MPa, an exceptional improvement over previous generation.

Setting new standards for foldable technology

This Guinness World Record achievement represents more than just a milestone; it demonstrates HONOR’s ability to push the boundaries of what’s technically possible in foldable smartphone design. HONOR Magic V5 proves that consumers no longer need to choose between durability and elegance in their mobile devices.

The record-breaking feat addresses key consumer concerns about foldable phone reliability that have historically limited broader market adoption.

By demonstrating exceptional strength while maintaining an ultra-slim 8.8mm profile (when folded) and a lightweight 217g form factor, the HONOR Magic V5 breaks down traditional barriers between traditional smartphones and foldables.

Color, price, and availability

Available in elegant color options including Dawn Gold, Ivory White, Reddish Brown, and Black, the HONOR Magic V5 is priced at AED 6,499. Early buyers will enjoy an exclusive pre-order offer worth AED 3695, which includes a free Bose Speaker, Magic pen, HONOR Case and HONOR VIP Care+ with 12-month screen protection for 1 time, and 24-month customized service for 8 time .

Consumers can pre-order from HONOR Online Store, HONOR Experience Store, Sharaf DG, Emax, Jumbo, Lulu, Carrefour, Eros, Etisalat by e&, Du, Virgin Megastore, Amazon, noon, KM Trading, Ecity and other retail stores.