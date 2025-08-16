Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

NBI Director Jaime Santiago resigns over alleged efforts to discredit him

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo6 hours ago

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago has resigned from his post, a year after being appointed by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

A copy of his resignation letter, dated August 15 and addressed to the President, was released to the media on Saturday. Santiago said he was tendering his “irrevocable resignation,” effective immediately upon the appointment of his replacement.

In his letter, Santiago claimed that “detractors and those with sinister interest” in his position had sought to tarnish his reputation since he filed his courtesy resignation earlier this year, following Marcos’ call for agency heads to step down.

“I cannot allow this seemingly orchestrated move to blacken my reputation which I molded through the years,” he wrote.

Santiago highlighted his efforts to reform the agency, saying he had removed personnel guilty of serious infractions and initiated investigations into irregularities. He also ordered the abolition of one unit, the Special Task Force (STF), as part of his anti-corruption drive.

Santiago was appointed NBI chief in June 2024.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo6 hours ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 11 2

GMA, ABS-CBN executives meet with First Lady for ‘exciting project’

2 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 12 2

Trump to meet Zelenskyy at White House to discuss Ukraine peace plan

3 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 10 1

UAE conducts 72nd humanitarian airdrop for Gaza

46 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 9 1

UAE, Finland sign MoU to boost cooperation in meteorology, polar research

55 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button