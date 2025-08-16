NBI Director Jaime Santiago resigns over alleged efforts to discredit him

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago has resigned from his post, a year after being appointed by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

A copy of his resignation letter, dated August 15 and addressed to the President, was released to the media on Saturday. Santiago said he was tendering his “irrevocable resignation,” effective immediately upon the appointment of his replacement.

In his letter, Santiago claimed that “detractors and those with sinister interest” in his position had sought to tarnish his reputation since he filed his courtesy resignation earlier this year, following Marcos’ call for agency heads to step down.

“I cannot allow this seemingly orchestrated move to blacken my reputation which I molded through the years,” he wrote.

Santiago highlighted his efforts to reform the agency, saying he had removed personnel guilty of serious infractions and initiated investigations into irregularities. He also ordered the abolition of one unit, the Special Task Force (STF), as part of his anti-corruption drive.

Santiago was appointed NBI chief in June 2024.