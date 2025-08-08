Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 8th among world’s top attractions, 1st in Middle East — global report

The iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has once again received global recognition, ranking 8th among the world’s top attractions in TripAdvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

The landmark also secured the top spot in the Middle East, leading the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Qasr Al Watan, and The Dubai Fountain, all of which made it to the top 5 in the regional category.

Out of over 8 million listings, fewer than 1% earn the coveted “Best of the Best” distinction, which is based on the volume and quality of real traveler reviews over a 12-month period.

A reflection of visionary leadership

Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, attributed the global recognition to the UAE’s forward-thinking leadership.

“This success crowns a continuous series of outstanding initiatives and services offered throughout the year. These efforts have included the development of both cultural and physical infrastructure, enhancement of facilities, excellence in specialist staff, and the empowerment of Emirati youth by qualifying them to deliver cultural tours and host the mosque’s diverse visitors through distinguished programmes that embody the mosque’s civilisational message,” he said.

A growing global attraction

In 2024, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque welcomed 6.58 million visitors and worshippers, marking a 20% increase from the previous year. The total included more than 4.2 million tourists and over 2.2 million worshippers and individuals observing fasts. Nearly 61,000 visitors also used the mosque’s scenic jogging track.

Religious events also drew significant crowds. Ramadan and Eid prayers alone attracted 617,458 attendees, with 87,186 people visiting on the 27th night of Ramadan, April 5 — the highest single-day attendance in the mosque’s history.

International visitors continued to make up the majority, accounting for 81% of the total, while 19% were residents of the United Arab Emirates.