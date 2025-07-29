Discover the innovation & technology behind HONOR Magic V5 ultra-slim design

HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company is set to launch the HONOR Magic V5 in the Middle East, the ultra-slim foldable phone at just 8.8mm. This new flagship foldable combines the ultra-slim design, the industry’s largest battery in a foldable, and HONOR’s super strong hinge in one powerful and durable device. With HONOR Magic V5, HONOR proves that you don’t have to choose between thin, strong, and long-lasting, because you can get it all.

HONOR makes 8.8mm s lim foldables a rea lity

HONOR recognizes the shift in consumer expectations and has made thinness a core focus of its foldable strategy. As an industry leader, the brand aims to deliver foldables that match flagship bar phones in portability, without sacrificing performance or durability.

With the HONOR Magic V5, HONOR has set a new benchmark by manufacturing the ultra-slim foldable at just 8.8mm slim, achieved through innovations in the design of the industry’s largest battery in a foldable, AI-powered manufacturing, and advanced materials that reinforce the chassis without adding bulk. HONOR proves that being thin doesn’t mean cutting features, sacrificing reliability, or avoiding manufacturing challenges. Instead, it’s a testament to advanced engineering.

Industry’s largest & ultra-s lim b attery in a foldable

A major breakthrough behind the HONOR Magic V5’s ultra-slim design is its advanced silicon-carbon battery — the highest-capacity battery ever used in a foldable. Measuring just 2.3mmthick, it uses silicon-based anodes, which can offer up to 10 times the energy storage of traditional graphite anodes. These innovations result in a compact yet powerful 5820mAh dual-battery system, occupying around 26% of the device’s internal volume and with also with higher silicon content at 15%,

HONOR Super Steel Hinge

Packed with the upgraded HONOR Super Steel Hinge, the HONOR Magic V5 offers exceptional resilience and reliability for everyday use. Crafted from second-generation HONOR Super Steel, with a tensile strength of 2300MPa, this hinge material strengthens the device while maintaining a slimmer profile. This hinge withstands 500,000 folds and can carry up to 100 KG, when vertically supporting a hanging object under controlled conditions.

HONOR AI m anufacturing

Another breakthrough behind HONOR Magic V5’s ultra-slim design is the self-developed AI-powered manufacturing process, the first of its kind in the smartphone industry. This advanced system integrates intelligent precision and real-time optimization across all stages of production.

Backed by HONOR’s industry-leading intelligent factory, this approach ensures each device is uniquely fine-tuned for ultra-thin design without sacrificing strength or durability. The result is not just the ultra-slim foldable HONOR Magic V5, but also stronger, smoother, and free of visible crease lines.

Advanced materials, both durable & lightweight

To further slim down the chassis, HONOR uses a proprietary seven-layer material stack, made from materials that are both strong yet lightweight. This multi-layer construction is featured specially in the Ivory white model of HONOR Magic V5, delivering both durability and a sleek, lightweight design.

Color, pricing, and availability

The HONOR Magic V5 will be available for pre-order soon in a range of elegant color options, including Dawn Gold, Ivory White, Reddish Brown and Black— all at an exciting launch price, complemented by premium gifts and exclusive VIP after-sales services.