18 Filipino cruise ship workers deported, banned from U.S. despite valid visas

At least 18 Filipino workers aboard the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship were reportedly handcuffed, removed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), deported to the Philippines, and banned from entering the United States for 10 years, according to Filipino American advocacy groups.

The workers, who were not charged with any crime, held valid 10-year U.S. visas. Filipino community leaders, including the National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA) and the Pilipino Workers Center (PWC), called the incident “an alarming escalation of unjust immigration practices.”

“These crew members are devoted parents and spouses who passed strict background checks. Their sudden removal and visa cancellation have left their families in financial hardship,” the joint statement read.

CBP confirmed the operation but gave no details. USA Today reported that the workers were previously cleared to work legally in the U.S.

With the Carnival Sunshine set to dock again in Norfolk this Sunday, other Filipino crew members remain fearful of similar treatment. The PWC and NaFFAA said this incident reflects a broader trend where foreign cruise ship workers are deported despite holding valid documents.

The groups urged accountability from CBP, Carnival Corporation, and the Philippine Embassy, calling for the protection of the rights of seafarers affected by these actions.