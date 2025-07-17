Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Lawmakers call for investigation into environmental impact of Manila baywalk dolomite beach

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo19 seconds ago

A resolution seeking a congressional investigation into the environmental effects of the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach was filed in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Filed by Party-list Representative Terry L. Ridon, House Resolution No. 56 aims to examine whether the artificial white sand project has affected beach nourishment and coastal restoration efforts in Manila Bay.

The inquiry will also explore whether the project has contributed to flooding in surrounding areas and if the ₱389 million cost is justified compared to other government beach rehabilitation initiatives.

Additionally, it seeks to determine possible criminal or administrative liabilities of officials involved in the project’s planning and implementation.

“We will undertake a full congressional inquiry, determine criminal and administrative liability, and hold every government official directly involved in the origination, planning, and implementation of this project accountable,” Mr. Ridon said in a statement.

The 500-meter stretch of white sand made from crushed dolomite was launched during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte as part of a larger effort to rehabilitate and beautify Manila Bay.

Earlier this week, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando Artes cited the dolomite beach as one of the factors contributing to flooding along a major road in Manila, adding fuel to calls for closer scrutiny of the project.

