Authorities recover suspected human remains in Taal Lake amid search for missing sabungeros

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday confirmed the discovery of a white sack containing what appear to be burnt human bones in Taal Lake.

The sack was found just 10 meters from the shoreline in Tanauan City, Batangas during a retrieval operations for the remains of missing sabungeros or cockfight enthusiasts.

“This discovery could represent a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation,” the DOJ said in a statement.

Authorities clarified that the search was initially a technical site assessment, but the retrieval of suspected human remains has now prompted further investigation.

The DOJ said the Philippin National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) or the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) would determine whether the bones are human. DNA tests will also be conducted to verify any match with relatives of the missing individuals.

“The department will continue to proceed with caution, but this offers renewed hope in the search for truth and justice,” the DOJ added.

The investigation stems from allegations made by Julie Patidongan, one of the suspects and a potential state witness, who earlier claimed that more than 100 cockfight players were killed and dumped in the lake for allegedly cheating in online sabong operations.

Businessman Atong Ang and actress Gretchen Barretto were previously identified by the DOJ as suspects based on Patidongan’s testimony. Both have denied any involvement in the disappearances.

