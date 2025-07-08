Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Journalist Emil Sumangil’s wife asks Public for prayers amid safety concerns

Michelle Sumangil, wife of journalist Emil Sumangil, took to social media on July 4, 2025, to ask for prayers for her husband’s safety following his coverage of the controversial case of the 34 missing sabungeros (cockfighting enthusiasts).

Michelle expressed concern after Emil’s exclusive interview with a key witness, Julie “Totoy” Patidongan, who accused businessman Atong Ang of involvement in the disappearances—a claim Ang has denied. Patidongan also implicated actress Gretchen Barretto, who has publicly refuted any connection to the case.

In her Instagram post, Michelle called on the public to pray for Emil’s protection, strength, and courage as he continues to pursue the truth. She emphasized that Emil is committed to his mission as a journalist: to seek truth and give voice to the unheard.

Michelle ended her message with a Bible verse from Isaiah 54:17: “No weapon formed against you shall prosper,” adding the hashtags #ProtectEmilSumangil and #TruthWillPrevail.

